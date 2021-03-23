Why Is It Windy Today?

We have had some nice weather over the last month. More sunshine than average, warmer temperatures than average. Of course, I like to complain about the wind. Growing up as somewhat of a weather “geek”, I was curious about many weather- related phenomena. One of which, “why is it so windy in the Spring”?

There is a very complex way to explain the theory behind winds. I prefer a simpler explanation. In general, the earth is always seeking balance. If we didn’t have winds to circulate both warm and cold weather around the Earth, the planet would become a land of extremes. Areas around the Equator would become intensely hot and the poles would freeze solid. Whole ecosystems would change, and some would completely disappear.

You (and I) are not imagining, it typically is windier during the day than night. Much of the tendency for it to be windier during daylight hours is driven by sunlight and solar heating. The sun unevenly heats the Earth's surface which, in turn, causes uneven warmth to the air immediately above it. Sun-induced heating disappears with the onset of darkness, and winds fade. Sometimes we (Meteorologists) say the atmosphere “decouples”.

Our winds are on the increase today (Tuesday) in part, because of a low-pressure system moving in from the southwest. The wind is caused by differences in atmospheric pressure. When a difference in atmospheric pressure exists, air moves from the higher to the lower pressure area, resulting in winds of various speeds. If there is a low-pressure area or storm in the region, as we are expecting tonight, the winds will blow today and tonight. Surface friction also causes winds to blow more inward into low-pressure areas. You will not typically find it as windy at the downtown Wausau Airport (where our official Wausau NWS station is), as opposed to the weather station at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, which is in a wide-open area. Less friction at the surface.

Gases move from high-pressure areas to low-pressure areas. And the bigger the difference between the pressures, the faster the air will move from the high to the low pressure. That rush of air is the wind we experience.

There are four major wind system and Wind Belts that circulate the air: The four major wind systems are the Polar and Tropical Easterlies, the Prevailing Westerlies and the Intertropical Convergence Zone. This is too in depth and for a later time. The US is in the prevailing westerlies. Our weather typically moves west to east. I bet you have noticed that.