UK jobs market shows further resilience during lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s jobs market showed further resilience in February even though the country has been in one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the number of people on payroll in the U.K. increased for the third month in a row in February. The statistics agency said the number of people on payroll rose by 68,000, or by 0.2 percentage points, between January and February. Economists say the jobs market is being boosted by ongoing support from the British government and hopes of a strong economic recovery in coming months following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.