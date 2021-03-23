Suspect sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An officer-involved shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has left one man wounded by a shooter who is on the run, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Madison police were dispatched to the temporary men’s shelter for a medical issue about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officers heard gunshots inside the building and confronted an armed man inside. DOJ says one officer fired his or her weapon, but did not hit anyone. Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.