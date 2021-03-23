Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The developer of the conservative social network Parler is alleging he was defamed and improperly ousted by a prominent Republican Party benefactor, two men who replaced him at the company and a political commentator known for supporting former President Donald Trump. In a lawsuit, John Matze also accuses philanthropist Rebekah Mercer, website associates Jeffrey Wernick and Mark Meckler, and podcaster Dan Bongino of conspiring to steal his 40% company share, leaving him with $3. Mercer, Wernick, Meckler and Bongino didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment. Parler was booted from the internet after the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. But it is back online now —without Matze.