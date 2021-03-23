Myanmar junta justifies crackdown, accuses Suu Kyi of graft

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military junta is taking the offensive to justify last month’s coup and subsequent actions against those opposed to it. That’s even as street demonstrations continue against last month’s military takeover. The military on Tuesday presented its evidence: Displays of seized home-made weapons and videos of street battles. It’s arguing that demonstrators are violent and its efforts to stop them are justifiable. The military also presented a video of a former political colleague of ousted national leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In the video, he claims he handed over large amounts of cash and gold to her personally. The military characterizes this as corruption. Such allegations were previously denied by her lawyer.