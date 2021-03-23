Myanmar court to review detention of AP, other journalists

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar is holding hearings on whether to continue detaining Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and several other local members of the media who have been charged under a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years. It is the second round of hearings for the journalists, who were arrested on Feb. 27 while covering protests against last month’s coup. About 40 members of the media have been detained and about half remain in custody. The Associated Press and many press freedom organizations have called for the release of Thein Zaw and the others.