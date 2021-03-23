Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have given the state’s governor a warning for killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park without first taking a mandated trapping education course. Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf in February about 10 miles north of the park. It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour course that includes instruction on how to kill the animals ethically and lawfully. Gianforte had a wolf license. He was given a written warning and a spokesperson says he has since enrolled for the trapping course. Republican lawmakers in Montana have advanced legislation that would make it much easier to kill wolves.