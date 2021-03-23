Local waterpark fails multiple bacteria tests before closing

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- According to the Marathon County Health Department, the "Grand Lodge" hotel's indoor waterpark failed multiple bacteria prior to it's closing.

The health department says facilities like 'Logger's Landing' inside the lodge must have bacteria tests done every two weeks.

And the department says it failed multiple tests, weeks apart, leading up to it's indefinite closure.

"They may see nothing wrong with the water, and think, hey it looks crystal clear, lets go in and swim. But that's the fact with bacteria, we don't see them unless we grow them or look under a microscope," said Dale Grosskurth, Director of Environmental Health and Safety.

The park wasn't forced to close due to the failed tests, and did so on it's own decision.

News 9 did reach out to the 'Grand Lodge' but didn't hear back at the time of this article.