In-person absentee voting opens in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin for the April 6 election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) put out a list of some of the top things Wisconsin voters should know for the spring election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission continues to recommend all voters wear face coverings for voting on Election Day, but they are not required

Wisconsin polling places are prepared for voting during the pandemic

Voters who received their absentee by mail should make plans to return ballots to their clerk’s office as soon as possible, including arrangements to drop them off by Election Day

Y ou need an acceptable photo ID to vote, but your ID for voting does not need to show your current address or have a star on it

Your vote is secure

"Turnout for an April election can go as high as 25 percent in some years when there's a lot of things on the ballot, in this case we only have the superintendent of public instruction on the ballot and not a Supreme Court Justice," said Reid Magney, the public information officer for the WEC.

Polls will be open on April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.