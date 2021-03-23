In-person absentee voting opens in Wisconsin

In-person absentee voting opens in WisconsinNew
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin for the April 6 election.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) put out a list of some of the top things Wisconsin voters should know for the spring election.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission continues to recommend all voters wear face coverings for voting on Election Day, but they are not required
- Wisconsin polling places are prepared for voting during the pandemic
- In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23
- Voters who received their absentee by mail should make plans to return ballots to their clerk’s office as soon as possible, including arrangements to drop them off by Election Day
- You need an acceptable photo ID to vote, but your ID for voting does not need to show your current address or have a star on it
- Voters can find their polling place on the mobile-friendly MyVote Wisconsin website
- Your vote is secure
"Turnout for an April election can go as high as 25 percent in some years when there's a lot of things on the ballot, in this case we only have the superintendent of public instruction on the ballot and not a Supreme Court Justice," said Reid Magney, the public information officer for the WEC.
Polls will be open on April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.