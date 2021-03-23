Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots after the Chinese distributor informed the city that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension of the shots was immediate while the matter was investigated by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. They haven’t found any evidence the shots were unsafe but suspended their use as a precaution. Macao also said residents would not receive the Pfizer vaccinations from the affected batch. More than 150,000 people in Hong Kong have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The suspension leaves only China’s Sinovac vaccine for use in Hong Kong.