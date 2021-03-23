Honduras company says seized vaccine was for employees

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran company says that it had no intention of illegally bringing several thousand COVID-19 doses into the country when Mexican customs officials found them on a private plane last week. Grupo Karim’s said in a statement Tuesday that the vaccine was not intended to be sold in Honduras, but rather to be given free to its employees and their families. Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.