Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand have welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta said in a joint statement: “We share these countries’ deep concerns, which are held across the Australian and New Zealand communities.” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures were part of intensive diplomacy to force action amid mounting evidence of serious rights abuses against the Uyghur people.