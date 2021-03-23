Aid agency sounds alarm over children killed in Yemen’s war

CAIRO (AP) — A child relief agency says children accounted for a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemen’s grinding war between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government. More than 2,300 children were killed between 2018 and 2020. That’s according to a new study by Save the Children released on Tuesday. However, the group said the actual toll is likely to be much higher. Its country director says that Yemeni children “continue to be killed and injured on a near-daily basis.” Separately, Human Rights Watch accused Yemen’s rebels of firing indiscriminately into heavily populated areas in their push to retake the city of Marib from government.