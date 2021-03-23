100 wildfires in 5 days, fire danger still high in our area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the past five days, Wisconsin firefighters have responded to over 100 wildfires.

Spring is already a busy season for firefighters, but this recent trend is triple the average, burning about 200 acres in one week.

"We lost a lot of snow coverage in the Northwoods very quickly," said DNR Forester Catherine Koele.

With the snow gone, dry "fuel" is exposed in the form of fallen leaves and debris. Koele explained, "over fifty percent of the fires we have seen over the past week are caused by people who are outside cleaning their yards and choose to burn that stuff."

Forecasted rain will offer some relief, but not entirely. "Until it greens up, that grass will dry out fairly fast," explained Lt. Chris Barber of the Wausau Fire Department.

Before burning, check the DNR Fire Danger Map or reach out to your local fire department.