What the remember when taking your boat out for the first time of season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WOAW) -- Much of the ice has melted from area lakes and rivers, in response boats are returning to the waterways. Over the weekend, fishermen could be seen trolling the Wisconsin river, but the Department of Natural Resources said there are a few precautions to take before hitting the water.

Check to make sure your boat fully drained from its last use, and be sure to replug it before entering the water. Have enough life jackets for every passenger. Make sure the electrical system is working, battery is charged and secured properly. Check for operation of navigation lights. During the cold months, mice often find their way into stored boats and have a habit of chewing through wires. Check the expiration of your fire extinguisher. By law, you're required to have one on board. Lastly, make sure your registration is up do date, and that you have all the proper paperwork on hand.

The DNR says that besides all this, hazards in the water can be new as well. Fallen trees pose a risk unseen on the surface, and be careful for sand bars. They may have changed locations during the winter.