Wet weather returns for a few days

It sure felt pleasant Monday with the partial sunshine, warm conditions, and lighter winds! Things will be changing over the next few days to breezy, soggy, and unsettled.

A low pressure system in the Texas Panhandle Monday evening will move northeast into Iowa Tuesday. This will bring our area a few spotty light rain showers Monday night through midday Tuesday. Then widespread, steadier rain will push in by the late afternoon and evening Tuesday. The rain will linger into Wednesday as the low tracks up through Wisconsin. However it should be lighter Wednesday and gradually taper off late in the day. Rain totals could be on the order of .60 to 1.0” across the News 9 viewing area with some localized higher amounts possible. Temperatures will reach the low 40s Monday night, then top out in the low to mid 50s Tuesday. Winds will become east around 5 mph Monday night then be from the east to southeast at 10-20 mph Tuesday.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy to some breaks of sunshine. A new weather system passing south and east of Wisconsin will bring a small chance of some light rain and snow showers to the southeast corner of our viewing area. Lows should be around 33 with highs around 43 degrees.

Friday looks partly sunny with lows around 27 and highs around 43 once again. The next front is projected to move through our region Saturday bringing a decent chance of scattered light rain, which could mix with or turn to snow showers at night. The good news is that any snow amounts look minor at this point. Lows again should be around 27 with highs around 46.

Sunday should bring gusty northwest winds and cool highs around 41. There is a chance of a few flurries early in the day then some peeks of sun may form later on.

Next Monday is shaping up partly cloudy at this point with high around 50 degrees. It is starting to look like we may escape the entire month of March without a major snowstorm around here. That is pretty unusual, to say the least!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 22-March 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1954 - Six to ten inch rains caused the Chicago River to overflow its banks. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Six cities in the Great Lakes Region, and three in southern Texas, reported new record low temperatures for the date, including Alpena MI with a reading of 9 above zero, and Brownsville TX with a reading of 38 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)