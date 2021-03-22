Victim’s family speaks out following shooting death in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Police say Mai Rue Vang was killed in her home in Wausau on Sunday. But to those she was close with, she was better known as Lily.

"She was someone with the biggest heart," said Feanna Vang, Lily's sister.

Inside of her family, she was known as a go-to person and someone you could count on no matter what.

"She always welcomed everyone with open arms, and she made everyone feel okay, that it's okay to cry and shed tears that's what humans do and it's okay to not be okay all the time," said Feanna.

Feanna says she was dedicated to her four children, and that Lily did her best to provide the best life she could for them.

Something Feanna has experience with, being the youngest in a large family, Lily was an extension of her mother.

"Mainly her and my other sisters, they raised me, and were my mother figure[s] growing up," said Feanna.

According to police, Lily was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the westside of Wausau.

"Officers responded, ultimately determining it was the scene of a homicide," said Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes for the Wausau Police Department.

Authorities arresting 24-year-old Umberto Lo of Wausau.

In court, prosecutors say Lo admitted to a family member that he shot Lily.

"This is an ongoing investigation, with a lot of work to do and a lot of moving parts," said Barnes.

Lily's family hopes people join with them in celebrating her life by thinking of her on what would be her 31st birthday 2 weeks from Monday.

"Have her in mind, wish her happy birthday on the 5th of April," said Feanna.