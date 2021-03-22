Stevens Point Fire and Police commissioner resigns after mayor said he won’t be re-appointed due to being a “middle-aged, white male”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A member of the Stevens Point Fire and Police Commission is no longer on the board, following controversy surrounding his re-appointment and allegedly his age and race.

Police and fire commissioner Ron Carlson notified the city he would be resigning from his position just one month shy of his potential reappointment.

According to the Point-Plover Metro Wire, the resignation came after the former commissioner and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza had conversations about the re-appointment in which Mayor Wiza said Carlson would not be re-appointed.

In a phone call with the metro wire Friday, Wiza said, what Carlson stated in that letter of resignation was true. "We've had alders in very public ways state that they don't want middle-aged white males running the city".

Wiza later mentioned where he believes his statement stems from, saying, "you can go back and look at the meetings, Meleesa Johnson is the one that comes to mind."

News 9 spoke to city council president Meleesa Johnson, who says she believes her calls for diversity were misconstrued.

"I never said that Ron Carlson isn't qualified, in fact, he's very qualified. I never said, ever, that a white man shouldn't be considered because when we're talking about diversity, it's about the inclusion of all people," Johnson said.

Then where did the age and race specifications come from? Johnson says a lack of extended communication is to blame.

The councilperson said, "could I have been more explicit in explaining that, 'let's have a conversation about what a diverse PFC (Police and Fire Commission) looks like? In that, was it misinterpreted? I'll give him the benefit of the doubt."

Both Mayor Wiza and City Council President Meleesa Johnson state individuals have come forward regarding the now available position, but when Johnson was asked what the future may hold for Mr. Carlson, she said, " I encourage Mr. Carlson to apply for re-appointment. Why not? he's qualified."