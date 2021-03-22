Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to to offer Yemen’s Houthi rebels a cease-fire in the country’s yearslong war and allow a major airport to reopen in its capital. The Houthis offered no immediate comment to the proposal. The move Monday by Saudi Arabia comes after the Houthis stepped up a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil sites. It also comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the U.S. under President Joe Biden.