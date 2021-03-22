Podziemski is AP player of year; Bennett top coach

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandin Podziemski never had an off night. That was the beauty of the season for the St. John’s Northwestern Academies senior. The 6-foot-6 guard delivered at least 20 points each night and shot at least 50% in all but three games. His 974 points are the seventh-best single-season total in state history. He became the 44th boy in state history to score 2,000 points and did it without playing varsity as a freshman. Nick Bennett of Racine St. Catherine’s was named coach of the year..