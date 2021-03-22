Pakistan transfers man acquitted in US reporter’s killing

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a Pakistani-British man who was on death row for 18 years before his acquittal in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has been transferred to a government safe house for security reasons. Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh was handed over to the Punjab Counter-Terrorism department amid tight security, a senior police officer Suhail Sukhera told The Associated Press. Sheikh was moved to his home city of Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi. Sukhera provided no further details and only said Sheikh was being kept at a well-guarded place. Sheikh has been in custody despite his acquittal under a special law allowing the government to detain people deemed a security risk.