Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali

Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near MaliNew
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked more villages in the border region with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead. The latest violence comes less than a week after the government said 66 others were slain in similar attacks. The escalating violence marks the greatest threat to Niger’s security in recent memory. It comes in the weeks since the African country elected Mohamed Bazoum as the new president.