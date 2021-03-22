Skip to Content

Nevada announces $45M settlement with McKinsey over opioids

National news from the Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis. The western state struck a deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement announced earlier this year. The hard bargaining has allowed it to win a settlement that’s three and a half times larger than the average settlement with the other states. McKinsey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment but the New York-based company said in February it hoped its settlements would allow it to be part of the solution in addressing the opioid overdose crisis in the U.S.

