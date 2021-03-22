Microsoft to start bringing workers back to headquarters

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene said in a post Monday on the company’s corporate blog that Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its Redmond, Washington, campus. DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both. More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle.