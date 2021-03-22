Indian troops kill 4 suspected militants in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir say four suspected rebels were killed by government forces during an overnight raid on a village. A top Indian police official said Monday that a soldier was also wounded in the gunbattle late Sunday, after the militants refused to surrender. He says a rifle and four pistols were recovered from the scene. Residents say troops burnt a civilian home where the four rebels were holed up, a common tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir. The highly militarized Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan, and claimed by both in its entirety.