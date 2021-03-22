Head of Slovakia party resigns over crisis around Sputnik V

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The leader of one of the parties in Slovakia’s ruling coalition has resigned his government to help open the way for a reconstituted Cabinet amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. Freedom and Solidarity party leader Richard Sulik has served as a deputy prime minister and as Slovakia’s economy minister. He said Monday that his resignation “will contribute to solving the government’s crisis.” Freedom and Solidarity and another partner party in the country’s year-old governing coalition had demanded that Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic resign. The populist prime minister orchestrated a deal to buy 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners.