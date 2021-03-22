Get Out and Walk 100-Mile Walking Challenge returns

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Get Out and Walk 100-Mile Walking Challenge has returned.

The School District of Rhinelander offered this walk in the fall. After a big response from the community with 120 people participating, it's back for the spring.

People have from April 19 to June 6 to walk 100 miles.

Participants will log their miles, those that complete the challenge will be entered in a drawing for 25 chamber bucks from the chamber of commerce.

"People can be outside, they don't have to be indoors exercising wearing a mask. They can get out on our trails and in our forests and get their miles in," said Mike Cheslock, the community education coordinator for the district.

The fee is $10 per person and everyone that registers will get a t-shirt.

You can also print off a form and send it in with your payment to:

School District of Rhinelander

Attn: Community Education Program 665 Coolidge Ave., Suite B

Rhinelander, WI 54501