Get Out and Walk 100-Mile Walking Challenge returns

Get Out and Walk 100-Mile Walking Challenge returnsUpdated
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Get Out and Walk 100-Mile Walking Challenge has returned.
The School District of Rhinelander offered this walk in the fall. After a big response from the community with 120 people participating, it's back for the spring.
People have from April 19 to June 6 to walk 100 miles.
Participants will log their miles, those that complete the challenge will be entered in a drawing for 25 chamber bucks from the chamber of commerce.
"People can be outside, they don't have to be indoors exercising wearing a mask. They can get out on our trails and in our forests and get their miles in," said Mike Cheslock, the community education coordinator for the district.
The fee is $10 per person and everyone that registers will get a t-shirt.
You can also print off a form and send it in with your payment to:
School District of Rhinelander
Attn: Community Education Program 665 Coolidge Ave., Suite B
Rhinelander, WI 54501