Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors are holding a videoconference on Monday nearly three weeks after they agreed a several-step plan paving the way to relax some rules. Since then, infections have increased steadily as the more contagious variant first detected in Britain has become dominant. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28. The chancellery is proposing an extension to April 18.