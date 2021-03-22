EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims. EU foreign ministers made the move Monday as they targeted a number of alleged human rights offenders in several countries. China was quick to retaliate with sanctions on EU lawmakers and others. China at first denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in the northwest region of Xinjiang. But it now describes them as centers to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to radical jihadist thinking. China’s Foreign Ministry denounced the EU sanctions as “based on nothing but lies and disinformation.”