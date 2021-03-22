Eagles Club providing Easter meals to community members

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Eagle's Club will be providing free Easter dinner meals to those in the community that need them.

Those interested can drive up and tell a volunteer how many meals they need (up to four) and the meals will be brought to their car.

"Easter is a great thing to do, as far as a free meal, especially with drive up and delivery service, some people don't have access to have a good meal. This is, it's a ham dinner, it's a good meal. It makes us feel- we're proud that we can do this for the community," Eagle's Club Trustee Bill Kelch said.

Kelch said they welcome donations and volunteers. Anyone interested can call the Eagle's Club for more information about serving on Easter Sunday.

Meals will be available from 11-4 or until they run out. If you are unable to make it, you can fill out a form on the website and have it delivered.