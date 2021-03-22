Domestic Violence in the Hmong Community: data and resources

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pa Houa Thao was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband at the age of 25. Over ten years later, Sunday morning, her sister was shot to death.

"This is actually our second sister we have lost due to domestic violence," said Feanna Vang. "It's much more common than it's been spoken about."

In Marathon County, 60 Asian American women were victims of domestic abuse in 2017. According to the Department of Justice, that accounts for 8% of domestic abuse incidents in the county. Meanwhile, Asian Americans only comprise 6% of the county's population.

Still, only a fraction of these victims reports the violence. The Minnesota Asian Women's health survey found 11% of Asian American women who experience violence reported the incident to police.

"We often see years and years of abuse happening before a victim or survivor even has the courage to step up and get help elsewhere," said Pa Thao with the Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline. Thao explained, the clan culture within the Hmong community contributes to an idea of keeping things within the family.

Individuals can call 877-740-4294 at any time and get help that specifically caters to Hmong people.

The Women's Community in Wausau also has resources for Hmong people. "Our services are accessible to everyone and we want to make sure that it stays that way," said Shannon Jarecki, Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator.