Clashes in English city of Bristol leaves 20 police injured

LONDON (AP) — A protest in the west England city of Bristol against new policing legislation descended into violent clashes that left at least 20 police officers injured, two of them seriously. Britain’s interior minister has condemned the protest, which started Sunday afternoon and ran through to the early hours of Monday. She branded the scenes, which also saw several police vehicles damaged, as “unacceptable.” What started as a peaceful demonstration turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station. Many who attended the protest on College Green in the heart of the city were wearing face masks and carried placards, saying: “Say no to U.K. police state.”