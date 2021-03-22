Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. But the work of building his administration is just beginning. Biden needs hundreds of key presidential appointees to fill out the federal government. Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent positions within departments such as assistant and deputy secretaries. Of the 790 being tracked by the Partnership for Public Service, 23 appointees have been confirmed by the Senate, 39 are being considered by the Senate, and 466 positions have no named nominee.