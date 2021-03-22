Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill banning transgender girls and women from school sports teams consistent with their gender identity is headed to the governor’s desk in Arkansas. The state House on Monday approved the measure 75-18, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Republican governor has not said whether he supports the measure. Republicans in at least 20 state Legislatures are pushing for similar measures. Mississippi’s governor signed a similar ban into law earlier this month, and South Dakota’s governor has asked for changes to a ban sent to her. Opponents have warned it could have devastating impacts on transgender youth.