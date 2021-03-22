A slow cooling trend through the week

The weather was quite nice over the weekend, now it will start to go downhill. Some clouds and rain are in the forecast early in the week while the temperatures slowly cool down.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy with less wind and a slight chance of showers.

High: 59 Wind: SW 5-10, becoming NW

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers possible.

Low: 43 Wind: Becoming East around 5

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered light showers becoming more widespread and heavy toward evening.

High: 54 Wind: East-Southeast 10-20

Today there will be more clouds, less wind, and slightly cooler temps. Highs will still be well above normal – reaching the upper 50s to around 60. The wind will start southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph and turn to the northwest later in the day. There is a small chance of a few light showers, mainly toward evening as a low pressure system slowly moves toward Wisconsin from the southwest.

The low pressure system getting closer later today will move into the area for tomorrow. This means more clouds an increasing easterly wind and rain developing. Rain showers will be scattered and light Tuesday morning, then becoming more widespread and heavier toward evening. Even though it will be cloudy with an east wind, high temps will still be fairly mild on Tuesday, topping out in the 50s.

The same storm system will still be over our area on Wednesday, producing off-and-on showers. Temps will be cooler yet, climbing into the upper 40s. The rain will finally come to an end on Wednesday night and we could end up with a few breaks of sun on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday looks like a dry day with highs in the low 40s, then we could see some scattered light rain and snow showers develop over the weekend. Temps should climb into the mid 40s on Saturday and then linger in the low 40s on Sunday, which is about normal for this time of year.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-March-2021