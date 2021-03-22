2nd Canadian goes on trial in China on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — A second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior executive of telecoms giant Huawei has gone on trial at in Beijing. The trial Monday of analyst and former diplomat Michael Kovrig follows an initial hearing in the case of entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Friday in the northeastern city of Dandong. Canadian diplomats have been refused access to trials and been told hearings would be held behind closed doors because of alleged national security concerns. The government has provided almost no information about the accusations against the two, but a newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party alleges they collaborated in stealing state secrets and sending them abroad.