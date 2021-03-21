Wildfire Threat in Wisconsin

Wildfires in Wisconsin? Yes, it is possible. Not likely we could ever see something “California-Level”. Right now, there are 18 wildfires burning in Wisconsin. 36 wildfires yesterday burned over 100 acres (According to the Wisconsin DNR) So far, just over 25 acres have burned today (Sunday). The closests fire to NorthCentral Wisconsin (at this hour), is near Waupaca, where 6 acres have burned. While I was a Meteorologist in California, I covered numerous wildfires. Four fires that exceeded 250,000 acres burned, each. 83 people died in the 2018 “Camp” Fire near Paradise, CA. The fire danger level for half of the state of Wisconsin is “very high” (Orange). This includes most of NorthCentral Wisconsin. Vilas County is the lone county at “Moderate” (Blue). No county is “low”. Just about half of Wisconsin is “high” (Yellow). The main factors in the wildfire concerns are the winds, humidity, moisture of the ground and air temperatures. These aren't the only factors, but the main ones. This bulletin was issued this (Sunday) morning by the National Weather Center: 939 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... Low relative humidities, strong gusty south winds, and above normal temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. Conditions will be near-critical over the sandy soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where relative humidities will fall to around 25 percent and winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph. Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with campfires and smoking materials. Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires by dialing 9 1 1. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html for more information.

Active Fires (As of 3/21/ 4 PM)

Burning Threat Level (Orange=Very High). Yellow "High"