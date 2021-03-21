Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 9:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Low relative humidities, strong gusty south winds, and above
normal temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
this afternoon. Conditions will be near-critical over the sandy
soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where relative
humidities will fall to around 25 percent and winds will gust to
30 to 40 mph.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should
use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking materials.
Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires
by dialing 9 1 1. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html
for more information.