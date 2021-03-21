Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 9:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Low relative humidities, strong gusty south winds, and above

normal temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

this afternoon. Conditions will be near-critical over the sandy

soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where relative

humidities will fall to around 25 percent and winds will gust to

30 to 40 mph.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking materials.

Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires

by dialing 9 1 1. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html

for more information.