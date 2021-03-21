Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 6:10AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and above normal

temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

again this afternoon. Conditions will be near critical over the

sandy soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where

relative humidities will be as low as 20 to 25 percent and winds

will gust up to 30 mph.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking materials.

Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires

by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html

for more information.