Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 6:10AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 6:10AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and above normal
temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
again this afternoon. Conditions will be near critical over the
sandy soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where
relative humidities will be as low as 20 to 25 percent and winds
will gust up to 30 mph.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should
use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking materials.
Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires
by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html
for more information.