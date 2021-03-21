Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco says that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion. Sunday’s announcement of the big drop came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. A year ago, the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, however, the price has edged up as movement restrictions ease, commerce increases and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. The public figures offers insight into the health of the region’s largest economy.