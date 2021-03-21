N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — North Korean diplomats have vacated their embassy in Malaysia and are preparing to leave the country after the two nations cut diplomatic ties in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean suspect to the U.S. Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur airport. North Korea on Friday terminated ties with Malaysia, two days after Kuala Lumpur extradited a North Korean man to the U.S. for money laundering charges. Malaysia in response gave North Korean diplomats 48 hours to leave. On Sunday, the North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.