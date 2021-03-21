Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

MIAMI (AP) — SWAT officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls to break up rowdy, spring break crowds that descended on sunny South Beach by the thousands, trashing restaurants and flooding the streets without masks or social distancing. After days of partying and confrontations between police and large crowds, Miami Beach officials have ordered an emergency curfew. The curfew went into effect Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. and last until 6 p.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period. Local businesses are urged to voluntarily shut down. Tourists are being encouraged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles are not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m.