Meriter nurses ratify contract with pandemic-related changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have voted to ratify a two-year agreement between their union and the hospital. The 850 nurses who work at the hospital voted almost unanimously Saturday to approve the contract. The State Journal reports that nurses had threatened a strike that was supported by more than 2,500 people who pledged not to cross the picket line. After weeks of bargaining between Meriter and the union, SEIU Healthcare, the hospital agreed to several concessions related to the coronavirus crisis. That includes