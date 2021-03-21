Local community celebrates Down Syndrome Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Today is National Down Syndrome Day and Gigi's Playhouse and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin partnered up for a celebration at Doepke Park complete with food, activities, and a D.J.

The D.J. of the event was Andrew Patterson, who also has Down Syndrome and runs his entertainment business with his dad. The organizers of the event were excited to have Patterson there to show people that those with down syndrome can do anything.

"He has his own D.J. Business out of Stevens Point and he loves to share music and it's just so great that he brought all of his equipment today and he's going to help us have a great party," Miriam Marting said.

Participants also wore fun socks and danced to Patterson's music as they celebrated the special day.