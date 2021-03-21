Filipino troops kill rebel commander, rescue last hostage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have fatally shot an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and attacks and rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives. Military officials say marines killed the senior rebel in a gunbattle Saturday night in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and drag along the last of four hostages who was rescued on Sunday. Three kidnapped Indonesian were rescued earlier in the week. A military commander says the rescue of the last hostages held by the small but violent Muslim extremist group would allow government forces to finish off the militants.