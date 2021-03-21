Cloudy, Breezy Tonight and Rain Ahead

It was a nice weekend, temperature-wise. With the sun and warmer temperatures, we had gusty winds at times. Wausau hit 61 Saturday. Winds gusted from the south into the mid-20 mph range. Sunday highs were close to the same. A few spots hit 60s with gusty winds and more cloud cover.

The National Weather Service issued this bulletin:

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...

Low relative humidities, strong gusty south winds, and above

normal temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

this afternoon. Conditions will be near-critical over the sandy

soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin, where relative

humidities will fall to around 25 percent and winds will gust to

30 to 40 mph.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking materials.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies this evening and through Monday. We may have some light rain overnight and into Monday morning. Rain is looking light and scattered through Monday. Tuesday is the “wet” day. Showers last into Tuesday night and likely the first part of Wednesday. We will probably get a break Thursday and we could see another system the following weekend. It looks like a wet-pattern will continue into the following weekend. Factoring the cold overnight lows, there could be a wintry mix Saturday night.

Our temperature trend has us cooler, but still a bit above normal through the week with highs in the 50’s to start, then 40s. Precipitation chances are lower till we get into Monday night-Tuesday night. Expect a pretty wet period Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy and mainly dry. Rain chance at 30%. Winds will still be kicking from the south 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph and a low of 43.

Still breezy at the bus stop at drop off time. South around 10 mph. Cloudy, maybe some light rain and in the low-mid 40s. Cloudy with rain chances at pick-up time and in the mid-50s. Winds lighter from the south.

Mostly cloudy for our Monday, winds will ease some. Rain chances at 50% in the PM. High of 56. Tuesday will see more widespread showers. Rain chances at 80% as of now. Through this wet stretch we will see from .75-1” of rain most likely. Wednesday will likely contribute to that rain total during the day. The exit of the system is still uncertain. We will be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday. At this point, both days look dry and in the mid 40s.

We should be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. It is still uncertain, but at this point, another wet system could track through.