China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID

BEIJING (AP) — In China, the problem doesn’t seem to be a shortage of vaccine. Rather, with the COVID-19 outbreak largely under control at home, not enough people want to get the shot. Chinese health officials appealed to the public Sunday to get inoculated. China has a much lower rate of vaccination than many other countries. Chinese officials want to get enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Health officials also said that with vaccination not a guarantee against infection they will still require anyone arriving in China to quarantine for 14 days, even if they have received a vaccine.