Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Lewis, a former Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press and The Hearst Newspapers who tirelessly advocated for the release of AP journalist Terry Anderson from kidnappers in Lebanon, died Saturday. He was 80. Lewis, of Arlington, Virginia, died at a hospital from complications from cancer. He had been fighting a series of illnesses the last several years, according to his wife, Vivian Chen. Open and friendly as a newsman, but tough and by the book in his personnel duties, Lewis was a journalist for more than four decades.