BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Wausau shooting

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A woman is dead and a man in custody after an early morning shooting Sunday in Wausau.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 9th Ave. According to a press release officers responding to the scene found a 30-year-old female dead with injuries consistent to a gun shot.

24-year-old Umberto N Lo was arrested at the scene in connection with the death, according to police. They say Lo and the victim knew each other.

Lo could potentially face charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping. He will appear in court Monday for a probably cause hearing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.