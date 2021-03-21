‘Borat,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’ win at Writers Guild Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was partly improvised and scripted by nine writers, but it still walked away Sunday night with one of the Writers Guild Awards’ top honors, best adapted screenplay. At the guild’s virtual, pre-recorded 73rd annual awards, the biggest winners were a pair of awards-season dark horses. Best original screenplay went to the script for the feminist revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” by writer-director Emerald Fennell. Cohen joked that “Borat” triumphed because “60% of the Writers Guild worked on this movie.” Kal Penn hosted the show, streamed for invitees, from his living room. He began dressed in a tuxedo and ended in his pajamas.